Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 5,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 79,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of Inhibikase Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

