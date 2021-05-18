Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $100.26 on Monday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Innospec by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

