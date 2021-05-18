Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

