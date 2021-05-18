Insider Buying: Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) Insider Buys 4,636,479 Shares of Stock

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) insider Simon Moore bought 4,636,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$213,278.03 ($152,341.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.73, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Alexium International Group Company Profile
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexium International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexium International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.