Insider Buying: Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) Insider Buys 4,636,479 Shares of Stock

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) insider Simon Moore bought 4,636,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$213,278.03 ($152,341.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.73, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Alexium International Group Company Profile

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia, the United States, and Cyprus. It offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

