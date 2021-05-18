Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,093,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,553,765.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Wares bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$5,290.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Robert Wares bought 43,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,705.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Wares acquired 27,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$11,825.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.