Insider Selling: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of AudioEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 161,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

