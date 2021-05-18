Insider Selling: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CMP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.16. 171,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

