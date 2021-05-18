Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells 1,257 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNMD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,769. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,561.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.74.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in CONMED by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $4,206,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CONMED by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 85,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

