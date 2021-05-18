Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 621 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $11,556.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,419,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,405.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,676,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,157,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.