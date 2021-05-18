Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells 470 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $682,306.15.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.33 and a 200-day moving average of $199.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 202.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

