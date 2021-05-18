Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE NSP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. 5,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

