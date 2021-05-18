Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 140,940 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $94,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,440,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

