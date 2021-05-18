Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.05 million-$44.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.82 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. 36,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,204. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $316.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89. Intelligent Systems has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

