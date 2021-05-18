Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,951 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 975.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

