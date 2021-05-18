Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.61. American Express has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

