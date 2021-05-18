Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.