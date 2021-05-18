Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTH opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

