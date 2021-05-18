Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

