International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.15. International Business Machines posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

