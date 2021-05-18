Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 55.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $21.37 billion and approximately $359.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $172.40 or 0.00400135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00229605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $581.83 or 0.01350420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045180 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.37 or 0.01186889 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

