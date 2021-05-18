Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intersect ENT by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

