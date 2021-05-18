Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

XENT stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,270. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $609.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XENT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

