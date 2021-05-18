Intuit (INTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $419.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

