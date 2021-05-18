Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $817.01 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $529.43 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $815.14 and a 200-day moving average of $771.40. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

