Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.