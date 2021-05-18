Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Raised by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 238.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $324.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.48 and its 200-day moving average is $319.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.