Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $51,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $184.90 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

