Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

Uniper (ETR: UN01) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Uniper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/29/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Uniper was given a new €27.20 ($32.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.30 ($35.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Uniper was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:UN01 traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting €31.00 ($36.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.50. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of €24.70 ($29.06) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.