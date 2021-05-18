Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 744,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,214,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

