Investment Partners LTD. Buys 932 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.50. 30,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

