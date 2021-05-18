Investment Partners LTD. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after buying an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $129.75. 153,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,076. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.