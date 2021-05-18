Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

