Investment Partners LTD. Takes $214,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.07. 4,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

