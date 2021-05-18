Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,191 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,206% compared to the average volume of 95 put options.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 861.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

