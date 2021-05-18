Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.480-3.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $932.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

CSR has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

