IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $119.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. Analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.