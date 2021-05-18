iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

iRobot stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,930. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.38. iRobot has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.75.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.