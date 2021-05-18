iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $69,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

HDV traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $99.17. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,544. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81.

