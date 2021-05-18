iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,816,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. 336,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,620,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

