iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

