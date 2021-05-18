iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.30. 51,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.97 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

