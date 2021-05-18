iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

