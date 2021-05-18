iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $197,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

