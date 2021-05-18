iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

