iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,054,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,079 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $148,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,756,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.44. 18,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

