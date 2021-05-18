iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

