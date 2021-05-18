iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stake Lowered by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,825,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.42. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,679. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

