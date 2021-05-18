ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.57

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 7920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

