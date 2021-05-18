ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 113.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ITV traded up GBX 2.74 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 129.14 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.90.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

