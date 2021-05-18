J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $192,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.69 and a 1 year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

